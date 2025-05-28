403
Türkiye declares willingness to host upcoming stage of Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) Türkiye is prepared to host another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He emphasized that Ankara views its role in promoting peace as a national obligation.
The announcement follows the resumption of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev earlier this month, a notable shift after Ukraine paused diplomatic efforts in 2022 to focus on a military approach. During a joint press conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s willingness to mediate the conflict.
“Ensuring global peace is part of our national duty,” Fidan stated, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently urged the international community to pursue peaceful solutions since the conflict began.
Fidan also mentioned his recent meeting with Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia’s negotiating delegation, during his visit to Istanbul, and noted productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lavrov welcomed the idea, praising Türkiye’s hospitality and expressing a personal preference for Istanbul as the next negotiation site.
Ukraine reportedly returned to talks under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is working to broker a ceasefire. However, Kiev and its European allies have demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as a precondition for continued dialogue.
The first round of renewed talks, held in Istanbul on May 16, resulted in the largest prisoner swap between the two nations since 2022. Russia has since begun drafting a plan that includes a conditional ceasefire to promote further negotiations. Moscow has opposed Ukraine’s proposal for a temporary truce, arguing it would give Kiev time to strengthen its military.
While Trump had previously suggested the Vatican as a potential venue for the next round, Russia dismissed the idea, citing concerns over neutrality. Lavrov noted that the Vatican, as a Catholic center, may not be suitable for mediating a conflict involving two predominantly Orthodox nations. Russia has also accused the Ukrainian government of targeting Orthodox Christians as part of a broader effort to marginalize Russian cultural influence.
