Trump says Putin ‘playing with fire’

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “playing with fire,” though he did not provide further details on what he meant. The remark comes as Trump increasingly expresses dissatisfaction with what he views as stalled peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev.The two leaders recently had a phone conversation, which both sides described as constructive, focusing on the potential for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that if it weren’t for his involvement, “lots of really bad things” would have already happened to Russia—stressing the severity with the phrase “REALLY BAD.”He followed up that statement by declaring that Putin is “playing with fire.” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce later clarified that Trump’s comment should not be seen as a sign of frustration, but rather a candid expression of his perspective. She emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to promoting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Responding to Trump’s warning, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev remarked on X (formerly Twitter) that the only truly bad outcome would be World War III. “I hope Trump understands this,” he added. Medvedev currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.Trump also criticized Russia's recent strikes in Ukraine, labeling Putin’s behavior as “absolutely CRAZY” and claiming that the attacks were unjustified. At the same time, he criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, suggesting that his rhetoric is unhelpful for his own country.In response, Moscow maintained that its strikes targeted only military-related sites in Ukraine and were in retaliation for increasing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian civilian areas. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, over the past week, 1,465 Ukrainian drones have been intercepted across various regions beyond the frontlines.The Kremlin accused Kiev—allegedly backed by certain European nations—of deliberately trying to derail the nascent peace process with provocative actions, including attacks with Western-supplied missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed Trump’s sharp words to the emotional strain caused by the complexities of the negotiation process.

