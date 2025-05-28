403
Moscow sends preliminary version of peace memo to Kiev
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova stated on Tuesday that Moscow will hand over a preliminary version of peace memo to Kiev in the near future, which will highlight main principles of a possible agreement.
Zakharova stated at her news conference, which happens every week “Russia continues to work on a draft memorandum regarding a future peace treaty, which will outline a number of positions, including the principles of a settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, a potential ceasefire.”
She stated that as soon as the memo is done, it will be handed over to Kiev. In addition, she said that Russia anticipates Ukraine to be drafting its own preliminary version to send back.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump reached a joint decision that Russia would do a preliminary version memo highlighting the conditions for a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump reached a joint decision that Russia would do a preliminary version memo highlighting the conditions for a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.
