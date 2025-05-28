Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow sends preliminary version of peace memo to Kiev

Moscow sends preliminary version of peace memo to Kiev


2025-05-28 04:47:01
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova stated on Tuesday that Moscow will hand over a preliminary version of peace memo to Kiev in the near future, which will highlight main principles of a possible agreement.

Zakharova stated at her news conference, which happens every week “Russia continues to work on a draft memorandum regarding a future peace treaty, which will outline a number of positions, including the principles of a settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, a potential ceasefire.”

She stated that as soon as the memo is done, it will be handed over to Kiev. In addition, she said that Russia anticipates Ukraine to be drafting its own preliminary version to send back.

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump reached a joint decision that Russia would do a preliminary version memo highlighting the conditions for a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.

MENAFN28052025000045017281ID1109604253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search