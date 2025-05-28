403
Prohibited former Romanian presidential front-runner resigns from politics
(MENAFN) Calin Georgescu, the former Romanian presidential candidate barred from participating in a recent election rerun, has announced his retirement from political life. His decision comes after pro-EU candidate Nicușor Dan won the presidency in the May 18 rerun from which Georgescu was excluded.
A former UN official, Georgescu had campaigned as an independent in the November 2024 election, promoting national sovereignty, opposing Romania’s alignment with NATO and the EU, and rejecting further military support for Ukraine. Although he led in the initial vote, the Constitutional Court annulled the result, citing alleged campaign irregularities and intelligence reports accusing him of benefiting from Russian interference—claims denied by Moscow.
In a video message released Monday, Georgescu said he would now step back from public life and politics, calling this “the end of the current phase” of the sovereignist movement. He emphasized that he would neither lead nor join any political party and has no intention of holding public office under current conditions, choosing instead to focus on his family.
However, Georgescu left open the possibility of returning to public life if fundamental rights are violated or injustices emerge.
His place in the rerun election was taken by George Simion, the leader of the Euroskeptic Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who was defeated by Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan. Simion has since challenged the election outcome, citing alleged international interference.
Russia criticized the election process, pointing out that Dan only won after Georgescu was disqualified. Additionally, Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently claimed that France’s foreign intelligence chief, Nicolas Lerner, attempted to pressure him into censoring conservative voices on the platform ahead of the Romanian vote.
