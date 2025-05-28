IDX Announces Crispin Beale As New Worldwide CEO

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, a leading global strategic communications and performance marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Crispin Beale as its new Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1. He succeeds Myles Peacock, who stepped down as CEO in December 2024. Nigel Morris, Chairman of IDX, will continue to serve as interim CEO until the effective date of Beale's appointment.

Beale joins IDX following a successful tenure as Group President at Behaviorally, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's global footprint, introducing global client account management and using AI to deliver better, faster and cheaper solutions for customers. Prior to Behaviorally, Beale spent a decade as Group Chief Executive at Chime Insight & Engagement Group, turning several loss-making companies into a highly profitable group and developing technology-based solutions that were rolled out globally.

At IDX, Beale will lead the next phase of the company's international growth, with a focus on scaling its integrated offerings across performance marketing, digital strategy, investor relations, and strategic communications.

"I'm excited to be joining IDX at such a pivotal moment," said Beale. "With its impressive client base, talented team, and ambitious growth trajectory, IDX is uniquely positioned to drive real impact for businesses globally. I'm honoured by the trust placed in me by Investcorp and the IDX Board, and I look forward to leading the business into its next chapter."

This appointment underscores IDX's commitment to leadership excellence and its ambition to expand its footprint as a global force in performance-driven communications.

"We are delighted to welcome Crispin as Chief Executive of IDX," said Morris. "His extensive leadership experience, energy and vision align perfectly with our mission to ensure that our clients are properly understood and valued by their critical audiences and stakeholders. He is the ideal leader to drive forward our strategy of delivering innovative communications underpinned by expertise, technology and service expertise."

Beale will continue to serve in several high-profile industry roles, including CEO of Insight250, a platform that recognises and celebrates global leaders and innovators in the data and insight spaces, and Chairman of QuMind, a next-generation insights platform.

ABOUT IDX

IDX is a global strategic communications and marketing agency, headquartered in London with offices around the world, including New York, London, Phoenix, Helsinki and Vadodara, India. Working with more than 1,600 clients across sectors, IDX combines deep industry knowledge with a data-first mindset to help ambitious brands thrive in complex, fast-moving markets. The firm specialises in performance marketing, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that drive meaningful business outcomes. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE IDX

