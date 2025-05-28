Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Arrives in Azerbaijan to Attend Independence Day Celebrations

2025-05-28 04:30:35
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Lachin on Wednesday to participate in the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Upon landing at Lachin International Airport, Erdogan was greeted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev alongside Türkiye’s ambassador Birol Akgun.

The leaders are slated to hold discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and sharing perspectives on pressing regional and international issues.

Erdogan will also join the second Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit, which includes Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The agenda for Erdogan’s visit features the official opening of Lachin International Airport, coupled with cultural events commemorating Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Accompanying Erdogan is a top-tier delegation made up of government ministers, senior presidential advisers, and key figures from the ruling party.

