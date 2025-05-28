UAE: Kanduras Over Suits? Emirati Students Ask To Wear Traditional Attire At Graduation

Several parents have requested that their children be permitted to wear Emirati kanduras at graduation ceremonies, emphasising that the national dress reflects their cultural identity and embodies the country's traditions and heritage.

They emphasised the importance of students attending these official events in Emirati attire, which reflects their personality and roots. They described the kandura as an elegant and civilised symbol befitting the graduation spirit of Emirati students.

Graduation ceremonies are being held from this week, up until final exams begin. Students in grades that are moving from one educational stage to another are being celebrated. They are those in kindergarten, Grade 4, Grade 8, and Grade 12.

Reem, an Emirati mother of an eighth-grade student at a public school, stated that the school organised a photoshoot for eighth-grade students and requested that parents have the students wear their school uniforms. "A number of parents objected to the attire and demanded that the students be allowed to wear the Emirati kandura."

On the parents' request, the school complied and allowed the students to wear the Emirati kandura for the photoshoot and graduation ceremony.

National identity

Parents also called, through media outlets, for the wearing of Emirati attire, the kandura, to be promoted as a symbol of the UAE, representing its graduates who will represent the country in the future.

This also aims to give non-citizens an idea of what Emirati students look like upon graduation, in an Emirati style that reflects Emirati culture. The photos they take will also be memories they share, bearing a traditional Emirati character.

Kandura or a suit

On the other hand, students expressed their desire to wear the Emirati kandura, believing it makes them look more beautiful. Humaid Adel, a twelfth-grade student at Zayed Complex, said, "We have the option at school to wear either the kandura or a formal suit."

Most students chose to wear the kandura, with the exception of a few who chose to wear a formal suit.

"Regardless of representing Emirati identity, the prices are exorbitant. Anyone who would wear the Emirati kandura would pay Dh600 for a graduation gown."

He added, "If we want to wear the formal suit, we will have to pay an additional amount."

Despite the high prices of formal suits, some students prefer wearing them because of the comfort it offers and how elegant they look.

Abdullah Yousef, a twelfth-grade student at a private school in Dubai, said that because he attends a private school, the formal suit is required for graduation. Even though he is used to wearing a kandura, he prefers the formal suit for the event.

He said, "I bought a suit for Dh800 and shoes for Dh200." He added that one can choose an expensive or an affordable option by deciding where they buy their garments from.