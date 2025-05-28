Ten Hag Returns To Management With Bayer Leverkusen

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he wanted to "build something" after taking over as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Ten Hag replaced the Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso, who led Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in 2023-24 while adding the German Cup.

Leverkusen were unable to keep up the same pace this season, but still finished Bundesliga runners-up to Bayern Munich and qualified for next season's Champions League.

Ten Hag has worked in German football before, spending two years in charge of Bayern Munich's reserve team from 2013.

The 55-year-old Dutchman won the FA Cup and League Cup in his two full seasons at United and led the club to third in the Premier League in 2022-23.

United launched a review last summer and interviewed other candidates after they finished eighth in the Premier League, only to decide to stick with Ten Hag.

But after a poor start to the season he was sacked on October 28 following a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Ten Hag rejected suggestions his time at United was unhappy, telling reporters his time at Old Trafford had been a "real pleasure", but added: "It's in the past. I want to look forward and build something, with new energy."

"I want to win, but in a specific style and manner. Dominant football, attractive football, which excites people. That's what we have here."

Before United, Ten Hag helped Ajax to win three Dutch league titles.

Ten Hag has signed a two-year contract.

"With Erik ten Hag we have brought in an experienced coach with impressive success on the pitch," Leverkusen's sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said in a statement, calling his success at Ajax "exceptional".

"With three league titles and two domestic cup wins he and Ajax dominated Dutch football from 2018 to 2022.

"And Erik demonstrated his quality as a coach with the ensuing success at Manchester United under difficult circumstances at times," added Rolfes.

German media reported Leverkusen were also interested in Cesc Fabregas, coach of Serie A side Como, but the former Barcelona and Arsenal player elected to stay in Italy.