Dubai: Gaza, Syria, Lebanon Reconstruction 'Mutually Beneficial', Minister Says

The reconstruction of Syria and Gaz are in the interest of the Lebanese people, and the reconstruction of Lebanon is also in the interest of Syria and Palestine, this was underscored by Lebanese Minister of Culture Dr. Ghassan Salamé at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

“For the first time, there are 7,300 Lebanese soldiers in areas they may not have gone to before, and we are in the process of raising this number to 10,000,” he stated, emphasising the restoration of state control over various territories with Lebanon's own forces.

The second pillar of Lebanon's strategy focuses on material recovery following what Dr. Salamé described as a“serious, terrible collapse” of the banking system and economic sector.“We are in the stage of issuing the necessary legislation to build a strong banking system because this is the most important industry in Lebanon,” he explained, adding that efforts are underway to restore the economic cycle and secure conditions for tourism to return as a basic source of livelihood.

Reconstruction forms the third component of Lebanon's recovery plan, though Dr. Salamé acknowledged significant obstacles, particularly Israel's continued presence in five occupied points in southern Lebanon and ongoing operations despite the ceasefire.

Reconstruction funds

Southern Lebanon requires an estimated $12-14 billion for reconstruction, Dr. Salamé noted, highlighting the changed regional dynamics.“In the 1988 invasion of Lebanon or after the 2006 war, Lebanon was the spoiled child because it was the only one injured in the Near East region,” he said.

The situation has dramatically shifted, with Gaza now requiring also $60-70 billion following recent bombardments, while numerous areas in Syria remain demolished.“We must fully understand that the reconstruction of Syria and the reconstruction of Gaza are in the interest of the Lebanese, and vice versa,” Dr. Salamé emphasised.

Arab League effectiveness

Dr. Salamé delivered a stark assessment of the Arab League's current relevance, describing the recent Arab League Summit as the“weakest ever,” concluding in less than three hours with minimal attendance by leaders of Arab countries.

“Our League, which was pioneering in its activities after World War II, is no longer an appropriate framework for embracing the deep diversity in Arab situations,” he observed, pointing to fundamental differences between various regions of the Arab world in economic development, social structures, technological advancement, and political orientation.

Reflections on Arab cultural identity

The minister reflected on the Arab Renaissance era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries as the region's golden age, characterised by liberation and openness to global concepts. This period saw Arab thinkers unify the status of the Arabic language and embrace ideas from around the world.

“We emerged from our gradual isolation and unified the status of our one language, Arabic, through a number of great renaissance thinkers,” Dr. Salamé said, contrasting this with current cultural dynamics.

He expressed concern about the relationship between politics and culture, noting a significant shift.“For a long time, we feared for culture from politics, while today, on the contrary, we fear for politics from the excessive use of cultural standards,” he stated.

Dr. Salamé emphasised that culture should be viewed as one element of comprehensive recovery rather than a panacea.“I do not say that culture is a remedy for all our problems. I am completely with a government policy that respects all its activities, from financial reform to economic reform to politics,” he added.

Libya's progress and challenges

Drawing on his experience as a UN envoy to Libya, Dr. Salamé highlighted achievements including a ceasefire established in 2020 that continues to hold five years later, despite occasional local clashes.

Libya has successfully restored oil production to approximately 1.2 million barrels daily,“which means that the portion allocated for daily life exists and is available to all Libyans,” he explained.

However, political unity remains elusive due to the complexity of the situation and entrenched foreign interventions.“We did not reach the third goal due to the complexity of matters and the entrenchment of foreign interventions in the Libyan situation,” Dr. Salamé said, expressing hope that“Libyan brothers will achieve the third goal by themselves.”

Dr. Salamé, who resigned from his UN position for health reasons, emphasised that identity is fluid rather than fixed, suggesting that the Arab world must adapt to changing realities while preserving its cultural foundations.