Mother Of The Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup To Begin Tomorrow In Abu Dhabi

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, which kicks off Wednesday at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The two-day event will feature a wide range of participants from clubs and academies across the UAE, competing in the under-12, under-14, under-16, under-18, and adult categories.

The tournament is a significant platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete for one of the most prestigious titles in local jiu-jitsu scene.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised the importance of the event, describing it as a key championship on the federation's annual calendar.

“The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup plays a vital role in empowering Emirati girls and providing athletes of all age groups the opportunity to develop their abilities and compete at the highest level,” he said.

“This year, we've introduced the under-12 category, reflecting our commitment to nurturing young talent. Investing in the next generation is essential for the growth of women's sports, and this championship serves as a key platform for shaping future champions while supporting clubs in identifying and refining emerging talent,” he added.

Hamda Alshkeili, an adult category competitor from Baniyas Club, shared her excitement about the tournament.

“Competing in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a huge honour for any player. The past few weeks have been intense, with rigorous training and a strong focus on preparation. I'm ready to give it my all and aim for the top spots. We're thankful to the Federation for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in our growth as professional athletes,” she added.

The competition schedule is spread over two days: Wednesday will feature matches for the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, while Thursday will host the under-18 and adult category fights. This structure ensures an optimal competitive environment, allowing athletes to perform at their best and highlighting the continued progress of women's jiu-jitsu in the UAE.