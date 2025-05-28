QFIU Launches 20252030 Strategic Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, the Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU) officially launched its five-year strategic plan for 2025–2030:“Towards Safeguarding the Financial System and Promoting Global Integrity.”

The event took place yesterday, in the presence of several esteemed ministers, senior officials, representatives from government entities and national institutions, as well as a distinguished group of experts and specialists.

This strategy reflects the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to combating financial crimes and promoting transparency, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and international compliance standards, particularly in the areas of anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and countering the proliferation of weapons.

QFIU has adopted a strategic vision aimed at achieving leadership in the field of financial intelligence both nationally and internationally, and at strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders.



This vision aligns with global best practices and reaffirms Qatar's role as an active partner in safeguarding the global financial system through ongoing adherence to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and enhanced cooperation with international bodies such as the Egmont Group.

The strategy is founded on five key pillars which include, enhancing intelligence capabilities to address evolving threats; ensuring compliance with legal mandate and global practices standards; adopting advanced technology and data driven solutions to drive efficiency and innovation; strengthening governance, people and organizational capabilities; enhancing knowledge and awareness to detect emerging trends in financial crime.

The launch event included a presentation of the QFIU's key professional milestones, along with a review of the national and international references that informed the development of the strategy. It also highlighted the Unit's contributions over the past two decades in advancing anti-financial crime efforts both locally and globally.

This strategy reaffirms QFIU's commitment to strengthening the stability of Qatar's financial system and enhancing its readiness to address future challenges through a flexible operational framework and an integrated strategic vision that reflects Qatar's aspirations in promoting financial integrity and protecting economy.