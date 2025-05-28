Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tejasvi Surya In Panama: 'India Will Strike Back A Hundred Times If Attacked'


2025-05-28 04:18:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, speaking at the Panama Assembly, said India's message to the world is clear. Despite its diversity, the nation stands united on issues of national security. He slammed Pakistan, calling it 'in the ICU and on the IMF's drip,' and praised India's rise as the fourth-largest economy. Citing decades of cross-border hostility, he warned, 'If you attack us, India has the strength to conduct Operation Sindoor, not just once but a hundred times.'

