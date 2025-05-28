Stock Market Update: Techno Electric Leads Top Gainers With 13% Jump

Up - 13.46% Current Price - ₹1419.10Up - 12.97% Current Price - ₹69.05Up - 11.17% Current Price - ₹71.05Up - 8.92% Current Price - ₹337.30Up - 8.59% Current Price - ₹461.05Up - 7.67% Current Price - ₹749.50Up - 6.76% Current Price - ₹930.15Up - 6.10% Current Price - ₹149.20Up - 5.71% Current Price - ₹18290.00Up - 4.50% Current Price - ₹1810.00 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.