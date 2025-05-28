403
Stock Market Update: Techno Electric Leads Top Gainers With 13% Jump
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The stock market saw a decline on Wednesday, May 28th. The Sensex fell 110 points, while Nifty dropped 30 points. During this time, Techno Electric's shares surged by over 13%. Here are the 10 top-performing stocks of the day.Up - 13.46% Current Price - ₹1419.10Up - 12.97% Current Price - ₹69.05Up - 11.17% Current Price - ₹71.05Up - 8.92% Current Price - ₹337.30Up - 8.59% Current Price - ₹461.05Up - 7.67% Current Price - ₹749.50Up - 6.76% Current Price - ₹930.15Up - 6.10% Current Price - ₹149.20Up - 5.71% Current Price - ₹18290.00Up - 4.50% Current Price - ₹1810.00 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)
