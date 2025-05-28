EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Development in the first nine months of 2024/2025 characterised by challenging conditions

28.05.2025 / 08:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Development in the first nine months of 2024/2025 characterised by challenging conditions

Group sales after nine months of 2024/2025 at EUR 57.9 million (previous year: EUR 70.0 million) Group EBIT remains clearly positive at EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 5.7 million) Order backlog of EUR 52.1 million as at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 56.0 million) - recovery in April to around EUR 55.0 million FORTEC Elektronik AG today published its interim statement for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (reporting period: 1 July 2024 - 31 March 2025), which is available on the company's website ( ). In the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year, FORTEC's consolidated sales of EUR 57.9 million were around 17 % below the previous year's figure of EUR 70.0 million due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and a strong reluctance to invest on the part of customers. In Germany, the ongoing recession, weak demand in key industries and geopolitical tensions weighed on the order situation and led to increased uncertainty in the supply chains. At an international level, only a modest recovery in Asia and increasing political uncertainty in the USA led to a reluctance to buy on the part of customers in key sales markets. In terms of the segments, sales in Data Visualisation amounted to EUR 32.7 million (previous year: EUR 41.7 million) and in the Power Supplies segment, supported by ongoing framework orders from the Defence sector, EUR 25.2 million (previous year: EUR 28.3 million). At EUR 1.4 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the second key performance indicator at FORTEC, were also significantly below the previous year's figure of EUR 5.7 million. Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2024/2025 totalled around EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 3.9 million) and earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.30 (previous year: EUR 1.21). The order backlog as at 31 March 2025 amounted to EUR 52.1 million, a slight decrease compared to 31 December 2024 (EUR 56.0 million). As at 30 April 2025, the order backlog had increased again to around EUR 55.0 million due to new orders from the medical, rail and defence sectors. Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments: "The economic and geopolitical conditions have not improved in the third quarter of the current financial year 2024/2025. Germany is in a recession and this is also reflected in our nine-month figures. In the current fourth quarter of 2024/2025, the order situation has developed positively so far, and we are also seeing increasing demand for our products and solutions, particularly in defence projects. Despite temporary burdens, we are consistently utilising the current market situation to strengthen our structures, leverage efficiency potential and expand our technological base." Sandra Maile Chair of the Management Board FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232 ... | --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. For better legibility, the generic masculine form is used in the text. Of course, all genders are referred to equally without any intent to discriminate.

28.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Augsburger Str. 2b 82110 Germering Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0 Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005774103 WKN: 577410 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2145874

End of News EQS News Service