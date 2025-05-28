EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The NAGA Group: Research update from SMC available –“BUY” recommendation confirmed

28.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

SMC Recommendation BUY

(unchanged) Price target (in EUR) 1.60

(1.70) Upside potential (closing price EUR 0.70) 130%

Hamburg, 28 May 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) maintains a“BUY” rating (unchanged) with a price target of EUR 1.70 (EUR 1.60) in the latest research update from SMC. Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR 0.70 on 27 May 2025, the share is attributed an upside potential of around 130%. The analysts particularly emphasize NAGA's return to the growth path in the first quarter of 2025 after discontinuing unprofitable activities in the previous year. The increased marketing expenditure is seen as targeted investments that should pay off in the future and accelerate growth. Further optimizations and economies of scale are also expected over the course of the year – supported by the broader international positioning following the merger with CAPEX. Click here to access.



About NAGA NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



