403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Approves Assisted Dying Bill in Parliamentary Vote
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the French parliament approved a pivotal assisted dying bill during its initial reading. The legislation, which aims at “authorizing and supporting a person who has expressed the request to resort to a lethal substance,” passed with a 305 to 199 vote.
The bill is slated for Senate review this fall, with a return to parliament anticipated in early 2026, as reported by a media source.
Individuals seeking to exercise this right must be at least 18 years old and either hold French nationality or be regular residents in France, all while “being capable of expressing their will freely and with full understanding," as specified in the bill.
Furthermore, the patient must be affected by “a serious and incurable illness” that is “life-threatening, in an advanced or terminal stage," and endure "constant physical or psychological suffering related to this illness.”
In a separate but related move, parliament also unanimously approved legislation focused on enhancing end-of-life medical care and palliative support.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the new laws, stating, “The National Assembly’s vote on the texts concerning the development of palliative care and assisted dying is an important step. With respect for different sensitivities, doubts, and hopes, the path of fraternity that I had hoped for is gradually opening up,” on X.
The bill is slated for Senate review this fall, with a return to parliament anticipated in early 2026, as reported by a media source.
Individuals seeking to exercise this right must be at least 18 years old and either hold French nationality or be regular residents in France, all while “being capable of expressing their will freely and with full understanding," as specified in the bill.
Furthermore, the patient must be affected by “a serious and incurable illness” that is “life-threatening, in an advanced or terminal stage," and endure "constant physical or psychological suffering related to this illness.”
In a separate but related move, parliament also unanimously approved legislation focused on enhancing end-of-life medical care and palliative support.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the new laws, stating, “The National Assembly’s vote on the texts concerning the development of palliative care and assisted dying is an important step. With respect for different sensitivities, doubts, and hopes, the path of fraternity that I had hoped for is gradually opening up,” on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment