France Approves Assisted Dying Bill in Parliamentary Vote

2025-05-28 04:04:54
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the French parliament approved a pivotal assisted dying bill during its initial reading. The legislation, which aims at “authorizing and supporting a person who has expressed the request to resort to a lethal substance,” passed with a 305 to 199 vote.

The bill is slated for Senate review this fall, with a return to parliament anticipated in early 2026, as reported by a media source.

Individuals seeking to exercise this right must be at least 18 years old and either hold French nationality or be regular residents in France, all while “being capable of expressing their will freely and with full understanding," as specified in the bill.

Furthermore, the patient must be affected by “a serious and incurable illness” that is “life-threatening, in an advanced or terminal stage," and endure "constant physical or psychological suffering related to this illness.”

In a separate but related move, parliament also unanimously approved legislation focused on enhancing end-of-life medical care and palliative support.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the new laws, stating, “The National Assembly’s vote on the texts concerning the development of palliative care and assisted dying is an important step. With respect for different sensitivities, doubts, and hopes, the path of fraternity that I had hoped for is gradually opening up,” on X.

