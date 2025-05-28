ADTN Investors Have Opportunity To Join ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ("Adtran" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ADTN ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Adtran filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC on February 20, 2024. According to the filing, that "on February 20, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") concluded, after considering the recommendations of management, that the presentation of the results attributable to the non-controlling interest and of the net loss attributable to the Company and, as a consequence, of the loss per common share attributable to the Company, were materially misstated in (i) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, (ii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and (iii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, respectively (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods"), and such financial statements should no longer be relied upon."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]



SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED