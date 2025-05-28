Responding To Trump, Russia Warns Of WWIII

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A senior Russian security official has sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump's statement and warned of the risk of a third world war.

The US leader accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of“playing with fire” by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Ukraine, Al Jazeera reports.

In a strongly worded response late on Tuesday, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said World War III was the only“REALLY BAD thing.”

Earlier, Trump claimed Russia would have already faced severe consequences for its actions in Ukraine, had he not intervened.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn't realise is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened in Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Medvedev responded on X:“Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII.”

“I hope Trump understands this!”

Throughout the course of Russia's war in Ukraine, Medvedev has repeatedly warned that Moscow could resort to using its nuclear arsenal.

