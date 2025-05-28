403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Global Railway Partners with China Railway
(MENAFN) Turkish global railway logistics provider Pasifik Eurasia is partnering with China Railway to rejuvenate transportation via the Middle Corridor, following a high-level diplomatic meeting held in Beijing on May 23.
The collaboration reflects a renewed commitment to enhance a critical transit route connecting Asia and Europe.
The discussion took place during the visit of Türkiye's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, to China, where Pasifik Holding Chairman Fatih Erdogan met with China Railway's General Manager Song Xiude.
The two sides expressed mutual interest in exploring the full capabilities of the Middle Corridor, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative.
In a statement to a news agency, Erdogan explained that Pasifik Eurasia, which began operations in 2019, is a prominent player in Türkiye's international rail freight sector.
The company is responsible for a significant share—95 percent—of cargo movement along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line.
Erdogan highlighted the company's instrumental role in breathing new life into the BTK line, which had remained idle after its initial launch in 2017.
He emphasized that the company has consistently maintained a vision centered on the Middle Corridor, believing in its long-term potential to foster extensive trade activity and transform Türkiye into a pivotal logistics hub, bolstering the entrepreneurial efforts of its private sector.
Furthermore, Erdogan underlined the company's groundbreaking accomplishments in rail connectivity between Türkiye and China.
These include operating the first block train from China to Türkiye, launching the first export train from Türkiye to China, and facilitating the first block train connecting China and Europe through the Middle Corridor—milestones that underscore the company's pioneering efforts in international rail freight.
The collaboration reflects a renewed commitment to enhance a critical transit route connecting Asia and Europe.
The discussion took place during the visit of Türkiye's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, to China, where Pasifik Holding Chairman Fatih Erdogan met with China Railway's General Manager Song Xiude.
The two sides expressed mutual interest in exploring the full capabilities of the Middle Corridor, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative.
In a statement to a news agency, Erdogan explained that Pasifik Eurasia, which began operations in 2019, is a prominent player in Türkiye's international rail freight sector.
The company is responsible for a significant share—95 percent—of cargo movement along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line.
Erdogan highlighted the company's instrumental role in breathing new life into the BTK line, which had remained idle after its initial launch in 2017.
He emphasized that the company has consistently maintained a vision centered on the Middle Corridor, believing in its long-term potential to foster extensive trade activity and transform Türkiye into a pivotal logistics hub, bolstering the entrepreneurial efforts of its private sector.
Furthermore, Erdogan underlined the company's groundbreaking accomplishments in rail connectivity between Türkiye and China.
These include operating the first block train from China to Türkiye, launching the first export train from Türkiye to China, and facilitating the first block train connecting China and Europe through the Middle Corridor—milestones that underscore the company's pioneering efforts in international rail freight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment