Awqaf Minister Meets Iftaa Delegation In Madinah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madinah, May 27 (Petra) – Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh met on Tuesday with representatives from the General Iftaa Department, part of the 2025 Jordanian Hajj delegation, at one of the delegation's accommodations in Madinah.The meeting focused on strengthening coordination among the various religious bodies serving Jordanian pilgrims. Minister Khalaileh discussed key challenges facing the Iftaa teams accompanying pilgrims and listened to their insights and suggestions.He stressed the importance of delivering religious guidance in a language that resonates with pilgrims, taking into account their varying educational and cultural backgrounds. He praised the scholars and preachers for their essential role in guiding pilgrims according to Jordan's moderate religious approach.The minister commended the Iftaa delegation's efforts to provide accessible fatwas and help pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.The Iftaa representatives affirmed their full readiness to cooperate with all teams within the ministry, including medical and administrative units, to ensure a successful Hajj season and the highest levels of religious and moral support for Jordanian pilgrims.The visit was part of Minister Khalaileh's ongoing inspection tour to oversee the Jordanian Hajj mission in Madinah and ensure optimal services for pilgrims.