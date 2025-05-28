Prince Ghazi Inspects Maintenance Work At Our Lady Of The Mountain Monastery In Ajloun

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, May 27 (Petra) -- Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, Chief Adviser to His Majesty for Religious and Cultural Affairs and Personal Envoy, on Tuesday visited the Our Lady of the Mountain Monastery and the Children's Home (Mary the Virgin, Mother of Hope) in Anjara, Ajloun, to oversee ongoing maintenance and restoration efforts.Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Prince Ghazi expressed his pleasure at returning to the site for a second time to inspect the work, praising the efforts of those managing the church and all supporting institutions. He emphasised that these initiatives aim to improve services and create a safe environment for children and visitors.The maintenance and development work at the monastery has been carried out under royal patronage and funded by a grant from His Majesty the King, reflecting ongoing support for Christian pilgrimage sites across Jordan.Archbishop Iyad Twal, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jordan, highlighted the significance of royal support for the site and reaffirmed His Majesty's commitment to rehabilitating and maintaining Christian pilgrimage destinations and churches.Father Youssef Francis, pastor of Our Lady of the Mountain Church and head of the Children's Home, expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the King for his support of churches and Christian pilgrimage sites in Jordan.He welcomed Prince Ghazi, noting that his visit was a symbol of love and pride for the community.In the presence of parishioners and nuns overseeing the Children's Home, Father Francis conveyed prayers for Jordan to remain a land of security and stability under the Hashemite leadership.