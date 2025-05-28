FM, Finnish Counterpart Discuss Ties, Mideast Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive discussions on Tuesday with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.The two ministers underscored the importance of bolstering cooperation across various sectors, both at the bilateral level and within the broader framework of Jordan's strategic partnership with the European Union.They emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration in promoting multilateral action and upholding international law and international humanitarian law.Discussions included preparations for a high-level side event, co-hosted by Jordan and Finland during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to mark the tenth anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on youth, peace, and security an initiative launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Talks also addressed the ongoing war on Gaza, with both ministers reaffirming the urgency of achieving a permanent ceasefire and ensuring the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip. They reviewed efforts to guarantee that the upcoming international conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in New York yields concrete outcomes that contribute to a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.Safadi stressed the significance of broader international recognition of the State of Palestine as a vital step in reaffirming commitment to the two-state solution.On Syria, the discussions focused on the importance of supporting reconstruction efforts grounded in preserving Syria's unity, security, and stability, eliminating terrorism, and safeguarding the rights of all Syrians. Safadi highlighted the need for practical international engagement in this process.He also commended Finland's ongoing contributions to regional peace and stability.The two ministers agreed to sustain coordination and joint action to advance the shared interests of both friendly countries.