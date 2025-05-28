Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Meets Finland FM


Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday.
The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered bilateral ties and ways to bolster cooperation across various fields.
Discussions also touched on regional developments, especially in Gaza and the West Bank, with His Majesty calling for creating a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, and commending Finland's support for regional stability.

