Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025.Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs. Dr. Atik is a board-certified orthopedist offering advanced, integrative care at Central Jersey Hand Surgery, with locations in Freehold, Eatontown, and Toms River. With a focus on minimally invasive procedures, Dr. Atik is highly skilled in innovative techniques, including single-incision endoscopic carpal and cubital tunnel surgery. Recently he has been offering his patients a novel way to fix the arthritis of their thumb basal joints with a joint replacement using a metal implant improving their strength and grip after surgery compared to the traditional approach.A graduate of New York University (NYU) School of Medicine, Dr. Atik completed his residency at NYU Medical Center and Hospital for Joint Diseases. He further specialized with a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dr. Atik is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in both orthopedic and hand surgery and is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Atik is an active member of professional organizations like the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and the American Medical Association. He is a pioneer in the field, having introduced Xiaflex and Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren's contracture treatment in the U.S., and co-designed a groundbreaking device for safe Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel and Cubital Tunnel Release, now used nationwide.With a commitment to cutting-edge treatments and patient-centered care, Dr. Atik continues to lead the way in orthopedic and hand surgery, improving lives one patient at a time.To learn more about Dr. Teddy L. Atik, please visit:----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

