Travel Guide: Five MUST-SEE Places To Visit In Yercaud
Yercaud is known as the 'Poor Man's Ooty.' But when it comes to sights, it's rich. From misty mornings, dense forests, old-world charm, serene lakes, and roaring waterfalls to expansive viewpoints, Yercaud has it all. If you're planning a trip to Yercaud, here are the must-visit places.
1. Yercaud Lake
Yercaud Lake is a must-visit spot for anyone visiting Yercaud. It's a beautiful place surrounded by dense trees. Yercaud Lake is a great place for boating enthusiasts. If you visit Yercaud in May, you can enjoy flower shows, music, dance, and boat races. The local cuisine is also worth mentioning. Summer is a festival in Yercaud.
2. Lady's Seat
Lady's Seat is another must-visit spot on your Yercaud trip. It's where women in the colonial era used to enjoy tea while watching the sunset over the valley. Today, it's a popular selfie point offering stunning views of Yercaud town and the valley.
3. Pagoda Point
Pagoda Point is an ideal place for those seeking spirituality and tranquility. It features hills with four stones arranged in a pyramid shape, resembling temple towers. There's a Rama temple here. A viewpoint offers beautiful views of the vast valley. Located in the eastern part of Yercaud, it's also known as Pyramid Point. You can enjoy scenic views of Salem city from here. It's a suitable place for trekking and birdwatching. The tranquil atmosphere is the main highlight of Pagoda Point!
5. Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden, also known as Orchidarium, houses exotic orchids, around 3000 plant species, and rare medicinal plants. Spread over 18 hectares, it's a treasure trove of biodiversity. The main attraction is the Nepenthes, a carnivorous plant that thrives in cool and misty climates. Nepenthes is also known as the pitcher plant or monkey cup. It feeds on insects that fall into its pitcher-shaped traps, which are part of its leaves.
