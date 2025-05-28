US Suspends Student Visa Appointments Amid Security Reviews

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Donald Trump, the President of the United States, continuing his tough stance against foreign students, has ordered that the appointment scheduling for student visas be halted at all U.S. embassies.

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, Tuesday, May 27, instructed the country's embassies worldwide to suspend the appointment process for applicants seeking these types of visas until further notice.

This decision was made to expand the review of applicants' online activities and social media presence, a move that the U.S. State Department says is necessary to strengthen national security.

According to the report, previously scheduled interview appointments will remain valid, but no new appointments will be added to the system.

This action is part of the Trump administration's strict policies toward foreign students and visitors, which have intensified in recent weeks.

According to Reuters, the halt in issuing student visas could have widespread effects on American universities and cultural exchange programs, as the U.S. hosts hundreds of thousands of international students annually.

This decision has drawn criticism. Some experts believe that this policy could reduce the attraction of global talent and harm the United States' position as a destination for higher education.

Additionally, foreign students awaiting visa approval face uncertainty. The Trump administration had previously imposed other restrictions on foreign students, including stricter reviews of documents and backgrounds.

The suspension of student visa appointment scheduling reflects the U.S. government's heightened security concerns but also raises significant challenges for international students and American educational institutions. Balancing national security with the benefits of global academic exchange remains a critical issue, as the policy may impact the flow of international talent and the cultural diversity that enriches U.S. campuses.

