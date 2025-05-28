Azerbaijan Ranks 9Th Globally In Peach Exports

Azerbaijan secured the 9th position among the world's largest peach exporters in 2024, according to the International Trade Center, Azernews reports citing AZPROMO. The country exported fresh peaches worth...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%