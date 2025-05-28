Official Details Ambitious Reconstruction Plans For Liberated Lachin District
An official from the special representative office in Lachin has outlined promising plans for the reconstruction and revitalization of the recently liberated Lachin district, focusing on restoring villages and key infrastructure, Azernews reports.
Hüseyn Quliyev, a representative of the office, revealed that the reconstruction of Minkend village is already being planned through a comprehensive project commissioned by the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
“The project for Minkend village is publicly available, reflecting our commitment to restoring this area's unique character. Lachin has vast tourism potential, enhanced by its terrain, location, and traditional architecture - elements we aim to preserve and showcase,” Quliyev said.
Besides Minkend, similar reconstruction processes are underway for several other villages and settlements in the district, including Ərikli, Şərbət, Pircahan, and Güləbird.
State institutions have fully resumed operations in Lachin, signifying the return of governmental authority and services. Additionally, plans are in motion to construct a 150-bed hospital to improve healthcare access for the local population.
These efforts reflect a coordinated state initiative to rebuild Lachin, support returning residents, and unlock the district's economic and social potential.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment