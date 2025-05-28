403
Japan Envoy Travels to US for Negotiations
(MENAFN) Japan’s chief trade envoy, Ryosei Akazawa, is scheduled to travel to Washington later this week to engage in negotiations with the United States regarding tariff policies, according to local news sources on Wednesday.
Akazawa, who holds the role of minister overseeing economic revival, is expected to have a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, as reported by a news agency.
Just last week, both nations conducted their third session of trade discussions, where Akazawa conferred with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the US capital.
However, Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to expedite the negotiation process, aiming to bring both parties closer to a mutually beneficial outcome.
According to media outlets, the United States is urging Tokyo to present new suggestions that may assist in narrowing the American trade imbalance with Japan.
Last week, United States Leader Donald Trump also communicated directly with Ishiba, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving "win-win" relations through negotiations.
Japan has requested that the US reconsider its current tariff structure, which currently includes a 25 percent import tax on automobiles.
Although a 24 percent retaliatory tariff has been temporarily suspended, the US continues to implement a 10 percent base duty, alongside additional charges on steel and aluminum imports.
