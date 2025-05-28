Nokia introduces co-existence solution for 10G, 25G, and 50G PON on the same fiber network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia introduces co-existence solution for 10G, 25G, and 50G PON on the same fiber network



The new co-existence network element solution enables operators to simultaneously run 10G, 25G and 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) services over a single fiber.

Nokia solution gives operators options for delivering different combinations of 10G, 25G or 50G PON services to meet specific business needs, while protecting current infrastructure investments and eliminating forklift upgrades. Nokia's co-existence solution alongside its expansive multi-PON portfolio provides operators with flexible options to address any scenario across tactical and mass market multi-gigabit deployments.



Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of a co-existing solution that allows operators to seamlessly run 10G, 25G and 50G PON technologies on the same fiber broadband network. The solution protects existing infrastructure investments while giving operators flexibility to use different technology flavors to optimally deliver targeted multi-gigabit services to residential and enterprise customers. Built for high-speed service rollouts, it supports dense deployments, enabling operators to meet the rising demand for ultra-fast, reliable broadband connectivity.

Fiber is a futureproof, energy-efficient technology increasingly being used to connect everything to multi-gigabit services. Giving operators the flexibility to run multiple flavors of PON on the same fiber and seamlessly evolve from 10G and 25G today to 50G and beyond, it can deliver unmatched bandwidth, speed, and scalability to meet future broadband needs.

Nokia's new co-existence network element allows operators to easily add different PON technologies running on different wavelengths to a single fiber, without disturbing the existing services. This can help operators maximize its existing fiber and serve a diverse set of customer needs without replacing infrastructure. The new co-existence network element, alongside Nokia's expansive portfolio of multi-PON solutions, provides operators with a comprehensive set of options to address a diverse set of scenarios across tactical and mass market multi-gigabit deployments.

“Moving to next-generation PON is a competitive advantage for operators seeking to offer differentiated services. But what that evolution path looks like will vary and largely depend on their individual business needs. Our co-existence solution allows operators to support all flavors of PON on a single fiber, providing the flexibility to pick and choose the technology that is best suited to meet the unique demands of their residential and enterprise customers, both today and for years to come,” said Geert Heyninck, General Manager, Broadband Networks at Nokia.

