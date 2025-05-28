Thumbay University Hospital Achieves Surgical Milestones In The Northern Emirates

“State-of-the-art surgical suites at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman - setting new benchmarks in advanced healthcare across the Northern Emirates.”

Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman reports notable surgical advancements, including a complex minimally invasive Surgery

- Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay Vice President Healthcare Division & Board MemberAJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, one of the region's largest private academic medical centers, has recently marked significant advancements in minimally invasive and aesthetic surgical care, reinforcing its position as a growing hub for surgical innovation in the Northern Emirates.In a recent case, a 60-year-old patient diagnosed with a large fibroid uterus, often treated with open hysterectomy, underwent a total laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy at Thumbay University Hospital. The minimally invasive procedure, led by Consultant Dr. Amal Hassan Abddelaziz and her team, enabled same-day discharge and rapid post-operative recovery. The patient's high BMI had previously posed challenges for conventional surgical approaches, making this case particularly noteworthy for its clinical outcome.Additionally, the hospital recorded a regional first in cosmetic surgery with the successful completion of a body contouring procedure utilizing VASER ultrasonic liposuction combined with J-Plasma skin tightening. Performed by Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dr. Faisal Ameer at the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA), the technique reflects growing integration of advanced technologies in aesthetic surgery within the region.“These cases highlight the direction we are taking-towards safer, less invasive, and highly specialized surgical care,” said Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President and Board Member of Thumbay Group .“Our goal remains to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's healthcare landscape through continuous clinical advancements.”Thumbay University Hospital continues to expand its surgical offerings while serving as a clinical training ground for future medical professionals. With a strong focus on patient safety, evidence-based care, and academic integration, the hospital is shaping new benchmarks in surgical practice for the region.

