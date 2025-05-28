403
Japan’s Trade Envoy Heads to U.S. to Discuss Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) Japan’s leading trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is scheduled to travel to Washington later this week to engage in critical discussions with U.S. officials regarding tariff policies, local outlets revealed on Wednesday.
Akazawa, who also oversees economic revitalization efforts, is set to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, a news agency reported.
This visit follows last week’s third round of negotiations, where Akazawa met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington.
Despite ongoing discussions, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is pushing to accelerate the negotiation process to bring both nations closer to a mutually advantageous agreement.
Reports indicate Washington is pressing Tokyo to present proposals aimed at narrowing the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ishiba conversed and committed to securing "win-win" outcomes through continued negotiations.
Japan continues to press the U.S. to revise its tariff policies, which currently impose a 25% import tax on vehicles.
Although a 24% reciprocal tariff by Japan remains suspended, the U.S. maintains a 10% baseline tariff alongside additional duties on steel and aluminum imports.
