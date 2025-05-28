403
Kuwait Amir Representative Departs Malaysia After Heading Delegation To Grand Summits
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation departed Malaysia on Wednesday after heading Kuwait's delegation to the Second ASEAN-GCC, and the First ASEAN-GCC-China summits held in Kuala Lumpur.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was seen off at the airport by Malaysian Minister of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Armizan Mohd Ali and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh. (end)
gta
