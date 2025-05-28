Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Representative Departs Malaysia After Heading Delegation To Grand Summits

Kuwait Amir Representative Departs Malaysia After Heading Delegation To Grand Summits


2025-05-28 02:12:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation departed Malaysia on Wednesday after heading Kuwait's delegation to the Second ASEAN-GCC, and the First ASEAN-GCC-China summits held in Kuala Lumpur.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was seen off at the airport by Malaysian Minister of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Armizan Mohd Ali and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh. (end)
gta


MENAFN28052025000071011013ID1109603549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search