Markaz hosts exclusive investor session on private credit trends and portfolio strategies
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, May 27, 2025: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” recently hosted an exclusive event for clients to hear insights into private markets and private credit from BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment management firms. Tailored for qualified and professional investors, the session formed part of Markaz’s ongoing efforts to equip clients with timely market updates and access to global investment strategies. The event reflects Markaz’s long-standing commitment to offering innovative, best-in-class investment solutions, while reinforcing the growing importance of private credit as a potentially resilient and strategic asset class in today’s dynamic market environment.
The session saw strong interest and participation from attendees, reflecting the rising demand among regional investors for differentiated and income-generating investment opportunities. The interactive dialogue helped address specific portfolio needs and reinforced the relevance of private credit in today’s high-rate, uncertain environment.
Commenting on the event, Mr. Kashish Tandon, Executive Vice President, Investment Advisory at Markaz, said: “We are proud to offer our clients, not just access to international markets, but also insights into new and alternative investment avenues that are shaping the global financial landscape. Events like these reflect our dedication to innovation and diversification, and we look forward to introducing more tailored solutions in the near future.”
Sheikh Humoud S. Al Sabah, Senior Vice President, Investment Advisory at Markaz, stated: “What makes this moment particularly significant is the timing, investors are rethinking their portfolio construction as traditional asset classes experience turbulence. Private credit stands out for its ability to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns with built-in structural protections. Over the past year, we’ve seen growing client appetite for strategies that combine yield, resilience, and diversification. Engagements with our partners, one of which is BlackRock, align with our focus on delivering intelligent exposure to global private markets, and it demonstrate how our 50-year legacy continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s investors.”
Mr. Jean Christophe Rey, Managing Director, Head of EMEA Private Debt at BlackRock, shared his insights during the session, stating: “We believe structural shifts in capital markets, driven by regulation, investor demand, and innovation, are accelerating the move toward more allocations to private markets. Private credit sits at the heart of this evolution. Its yield, duration, and downside protection make it a natural fit for long-term capital. BlackRock expects the global private debt market to exceed $4.5 trillion by 2030, supported by rising demand for bespoke financing and resilient income.”
The discussion highlighted the continued strength and growing relevance of private credit in today’s investment landscape. The talk pointed to record-low defaults and improved payment-in-kind (PIK) dynamics as indicators of strong borrower performance and disciplined underwriting. Despite ongoing volatility in public markets, private credit strategies have maintained relatively stable Net Asset Values (NAVs), underscoring the asset class’s defensive nature. The ability to generate consistent, attractive yields, supported by strong structural protections and active portfolio management, positions private credit as a key component in modern diversified portfolios, offering resilience, income stability, and potentially downside protection amid economic uncertainty.
With a 50-year legacy in asset management and investment banking, Markaz has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate in response to evolving market dynamics. Its private credit portfolio, launched in 2024, reinforces Markaz’s commitment to creating innovative investment solutions that offer access to international markets, diversification across asset classes, and risk-adjusted returns. By strengthening strategic relationships with global partners, Markaz enables its clients to access a wealth of knowledge and high-quality investment products.
