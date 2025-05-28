403
Engel & Völkers and KeyMavens Celebrate Dubai’s First Urban Residential Resort
(MENAFN- Ishraq Communications LLC ) Dubai, UAE; 27 May 2025—KeyMavens Real Estate Development and Engel & Völkers Middle East celebrated the overwhelming success of Montage, Dubai’s first urban residential resort, at an exclusive event at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. The evening brought together top brokers, VIP guests, and global investors to honour the project’s success.
“Reaching 90% sold out is a powerful validation of the vision KeyMavens brought to life with Montage,” said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East. “There’s a clear demand for homes that offer both immersive lifestyle experiences and long-term investment potential.”
Scheduled for completion in 2027, Montage offers one and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary interiors crafted from travertine, wood, and backlit onyx, creating a warm and elegant ambience. The project is designed for those seeking more than just a home, it is an investment in well-being, adventure, and connection, setting a new benchmark for urban living in Dubai.
"Luxury is not just about aesthetics—it’s about creating lasting value and an elevated way of living. With Montage, we are introducing a unique residential concept where quality and experience take centre stage," said Jason Kiszonak, CEO of KeyMavens. "Every detail, from our wellness-driven amenities to the project’s strategic location, has been carefully planned to offer an exceptional living experience."
Unparalleled Amenities: The Portola Experience
At the heart of Montage is Portola, a full-floor wellness and entertainment hub curated for relaxation, rejuvenation, and discovery. The development’s world-class amenities include:
● Three-Tiered Swimming Pools – Over 50 meters of swimmable distance, featuring a lagoon-style children's pool, swim-up seating, and choreographed mist & lighting effects.
● Portola Wellness Hub – Featuring a snow room, Himalayan salt sauna, oxygen therapy room, cold plunge therapy, red-light therapy, and immersive relaxation lounges.
● Portola Gym – A state-of-the-art 3,000 sq. ft. fitness center
● Virtual Reality Experience Room – A 900 sq. ft. immersive gaming and adventure space, featuring hydraulic motion systems akin to theme park attractions.
Prime Location in Al Jaddaf
Located in Al Jaddaf, Montage offers a serene waterfront lifestyle with seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key districts, including Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the upcoming Etihad Rail station. Residents can easily walk to the Al Jaddaf Metro Station, with Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai a short drive away.
This prime location ensures easy access to the city’s vibrant business and lifestyle hubs while maintaining a tranquil, resort-like atmosphere.
A Strategic Partnership for Success
As the exclusive sales and marketing partner, Engel & Völkers brings its global reach and decades of real estate expertise to the success of Montage. The collaboration between Engel & Völkers and KeyMavens has been instrumental in introducing a new era of human-centric, wellness-forward living in Dubai.
With prices starting from AED 1.1M and an attractive payment plan, Montage is a compelling proposition for investors and end-users alike.
