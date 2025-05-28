Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Launched Missile Attack On Enterprise On Outskirts Of Nizhyn


2025-05-28 02:04:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, an explosion was heard in the city immediately after the air raid was announced.

A ballistic missile was recorded arriving at the territory of the enterprise on the outskirts of the city.

“There were no casualties,” said the mayor.

Information about the damage is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of May 27, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons.

Read also: Russians launch repeat strikes on fire-damaged home in Sumy region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.

“A missile is flying past Sumy region! Heading for Konotop! Continues to move through Chernihiv region,” the Air Force warned.

