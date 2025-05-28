Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kherson, Russians Drop Explosives On Utility Vehicles, Six Injured


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson CMA in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Korabelny district, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in which a team of our Parks of Kherson utility was going to eliminate the consequences of shelling. The workers were supposed to cover the broken windows with slabs,” the post says.

It is noted that the victims are women aged 44 and 61 and men aged 67, 43, 49 and 58. All of them have mine-blast injuries and contusions and are in hospital. The city council added that further examination is underway.

As reported, a man was injured in Kherson on the morning of Tuesday, May 27, as a result of a Russian drone strik .

