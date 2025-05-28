Zelensky Presents Awards To Special Operations Forces Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“For the first time, we celebrate the Day of Special Operations Forces in May. On this occasion, I personally thanked the soldiers, presented state awards, and handed over the Golden Star Orders to the families of the fallen heroes who were awarded the title posthumously,” Zelensky stated.

He highlighted the crucial role of the Special Operations Forces, emphasizing that they are always deployed where conditions are the most challenging and where their reliability and ability to achieve objectives are indispensable.

The President expressed gratitude to the entire Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and extended appreciation to the families of service members for their sacrifice and dedication.

He underscored that Ukraine will always honor the bravery and contributions of its Special Operations Forces in securing the country's independence.

“During the war, the Special Operations Forces have carried out thousands of highly challenging missions with undeniable success. Whether in the Donetsk and Kharkiv sectors, their participation in the Kursk operation, active engagements in southern Ukraine, the defense of northern regions, or the critical defense of Kyiv in 2022-wherever the challenges are most intense, our Special Forces are there," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No.346/2025, officially designating May 27 as the annual Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The date commemorates the events of May 27, 2014, when Special Operations Forces soldiers liberated Donetsk airport from militants.

