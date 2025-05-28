War Update: 87 Clashes Along Frontline Since Morning, Fiercest Fighting Reported In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the latest operational update on Facebook, publishing information as of 16:00 on Tuesday, May 27, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the frontline has reached 87," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces are striking multiple districts in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with Karpovychi, Petrushivka, Baranivka, Bila Bereza, Pokrovka, Bachivsk, Progres, Arkhipivka, Popivka, Vysoke, Krasnyi Khutir, and Dmytrivka coming under artillery fire. Meanwhile, enemy airstrikes have hit areas near Petrushivka, Osoivka, and Klymentove.

Russian forces attempting to advance with small infantry groups from Kursk region – Ukrainian forces

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Vovchansk, Zakhidne, and Dovhenke, with another battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted two advances on Ukrainian positions near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 14 attacks in the areas of Serebrianskyi Forest, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, and Ridkodub, as well as in the directions of Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr. Currently, seven combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka, and Toretsk. One battle is still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukrainian positions across multiple locations, including Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Yablunivka and Oleksiivka. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing. The town of Stepanivka was struck by a Russian missile.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil, and Zelene Pole. Of the nine attempted offensives, eight were stopped, while one firefight remains ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched an attack on Huliaipole using unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces successfully thwarted seven enemy offensives, as Russian troops attempted to advance near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and toward Novodanylivka.

In the Siversk, and Prydniprovskyi directions, no active offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kursk sector, 14 combat engagements have occurred today, with two still ongoing. Additionally, Russian forces carried out four airstrikes, dropping seven glide bombs, and fired 156 artillery shells, including 11 from multiple launcher rocket systems, targeting Ukrainian troop positions and local settlements.

As reported previously by Ukrinform, the Siversk operational and tactical group recorded a significant decrease in the use of enemy FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in its area of responsibility. However, Russian forces continue to deploy their full arsenal of weapons.

Photo credit: General Staff