Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
About 10,000 Foreign Students Remain In Ukraine


2025-05-28 02:04:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Olha Budnyk, Adviser – Commissioner of the President on the Fund for the Support of Education, Science, and Sports said this during the Education of the New Ukraine conference, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Our goal is to create opportunities that encourage not only Ukrainian students to choose domestic universities but also bring foreign students back. Before the war, there were over 100,000 foreign students in Ukraine; today, that number stands at approximately 10,000," Budnyk stated.

Read also: Ukraine plans to open over 180 underground schools in frontline regions this year - PM Shmyhal

She emphasized that the authorities must work to establish conditions conducive to their return.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, more than 2,500 students from various countries became trapped in the war zone.

