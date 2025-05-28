Lithuania Protests To Russia Over Attacks On Ukrainian Civilians
“Lithuania strongly condemns the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. These attacks result in the deaths and serious injuries of innocent civilians, including children, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.
The Ministry emphasized that these actions constitute war crimes, which have no statute of limitations, and that all perpetrators will eventually be held accountable for their crimes.
“Lithuania also points out that by refusing to declare a ceasefire of at least 30 days, Russia demonstrates a continued aggressive intent to pursue the war it launched, and effectively rejects international efforts to end the killing of Ukrainian citizens. Lithuania will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine in its defense against the aggressors,” the statement added.Read also: Mark Rutte condemns Russia's attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on May 26 that over the past three days, Russian forces had launched over 900 combat drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, against Ukraine. Russian troops are also reportedly preparing for new offensives.
