Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Launch Repeat Strikes On Fire-Damaged Home In Sumy Region


2025-05-28 02:04:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the SES shared the details on Facebook .

Late in the evening on May 26, Russian troops attacked Bilopillia community with drones. A residential building caught fire during the assault.

Emergency workers quickly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the flames, but the attackers struck again - during the ongoing firefighting operation.

Fortunately, none of the SES personnel were injured.

Due to the threat of further attacks, the rescue team was forced to relocate to a safer area. Only the following morning did the security situation allow them to return and complete the fire suppression.

However, shortly after the mission had been completed, Russian forces again carried out two more strikes on the same location.

Read also: Damage reported as Russians launch nighttime strikes at Sumy

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 27, Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Okhtyrka community in Sumy region, wounding three people, including a minor.

MENAFN28052025000193011044ID1109603436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search