Russians Launch Repeat Strikes On Fire-Damaged Home In Sumy Region
Late in the evening on May 26, Russian troops attacked Bilopillia community with drones. A residential building caught fire during the assault.
Emergency workers quickly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the flames, but the attackers struck again - during the ongoing firefighting operation.
Fortunately, none of the SES personnel were injured.
Due to the threat of further attacks, the rescue team was forced to relocate to a safer area. Only the following morning did the security situation allow them to return and complete the fire suppression.
However, shortly after the mission had been completed, Russian forces again carried out two more strikes on the same location.Read also: Damage reported as Russians launch nighttime strikes at Sumy
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 27, Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Okhtyrka community in Sumy region, wounding three people, including a minor.
