Credit Agricole Sa: 2025 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Credit Agricole Sa: 2025 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Montrouge, 28 May 2025
2025 CAPITAL INCREASE
RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Today, Crédit Agricole S.A. is pleased to announce the launch of its annual capital increase reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group around the world.
Crédit Agricole S.A. will give the 190,000 eligible Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employeesi the option to subscribe to new Crédit Agricole S.A. shares. For the 2025 reserved capital increase, the share's subscription price will be equal to the arithmetic mean of the opening share prices between 26 May and 20 June 2025 (inclusive), with a 20% haircut.
The subscription period will commence on 24 June 2025 and end on 8 July 2025ii.
The new shares will be issued on 28 August and will be eligible for the dividend paid in respect of the 2025 financial year.
The maximum number of shares that may be issued is 32 million, with a par value of €96 million.
This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB's approval.
The 2025 reserved capital increase is part of the Group's policy on employee profit-sharing with respect to financial performance.
