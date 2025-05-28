'My Son Was Tied To Electric Pole, Assaulted': Attapadi Tribal Youth's Father Alleges Police Inaction
The father of Siju has made serious allegations against the police. Siju's father, Venu, told Asianet News that the police misbehaved when he went to the police station to file a complaint.“Despite filing a complaint, the police did not take any action,” he added.
What happened?
The complaint states that people who arrived in a pickup truck from Agali assaulted the youth after an argument broke out. Siju had slipped and fell in front of the vehicle. He was stripped, his hands were tied with rope, and was beaten was then tied to an electric pole for an hour in the pouring rain. Locals took Siju to the hospital," the complaint read. Siju, who sustained injuries to his face, hands, and back, is undergoing treatment at Attappadi Taluk Hospital.
Siju's father Venu said that police threatened those who took Siju to the hospital. Stating that police detained those who brought his son to the hospital instead of the perpetrators, Venu alleged that the police seized the vehicle that took Siju to the hospital and used it to threaten them. Venu said that he would continue his legal fight until he gets justice for his son.
Accused arrested
Meanwhile, the accused in the assault were been apprehended from Coimbatore. They were identified as Rejin Mathew, a native of Sholayur, and Vishnudas, a native of Alappuzha, were arrested. Attappadi DySP Asokan would question them. Police said that the accused were taken into custody from Sholayur early in the morning.
Allegations arose that Agali police acted late to file the case. The statement was taken only after the media reported the incident and videos went viral. According to the FIR, the assaulters knew that the victim belonged to Scheduled Tribe.
