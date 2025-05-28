Kamal Haasan To Enter Rajya Sabha With Support From DMK, Contest On One Seat
Kamal Haasan was promised the seat after his Makkal Needhi Maiam formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kamal didn't evince interest in contesting the Parliament elections and instead asked for a RS seat, which was announced by DMK president M K Stalin.
The DMK formally announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. The three candidates are - senior advocate P Wilson, poet and writer Salma, and former minister SR Sivalingam. The DMK has reportedly decided to allocate one of its four Rajya Sabha seats to Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).
The MNM has already passed a resolution confirming Haasan's nomination to the Upper House of Parliament. The actor's political journey began in 2018 with a vision of alternative governance.
“Of the four seats that the DMK can win, one will go to Kamal Haasan. The party is moving to finalise candidates for the remaining three seats,” a senior DMK leader said, reported Deccan Herald. As part of the 2024 agreement, Kamal campaigned for the DMK alliance candidates across the state and the DMK plans to utilise his charisma in the next year's assembly elections as well, especially in the wake of the challenge from actor Vijay.
Kamal Haasan, who was one of critics of the DMK by tearing into the party in 2019 and 2021 elections, lost his political sheen and began courting the M K Stalin-led political party after successive electoral defeats.
Six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu will be vacant this month and the election to fill them will be held on June 19. Currently, three of them are held by the DMK, one by the AIADMK, one by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and one by MDMK's Vaiko.
