Kallakkadal Phenomenon: INCOIS Warns About Possibility Of Sea Erosion In Kannur
INCOIS also forecasts waves reaching heights of 3.3 to 3.9 meters and potential sea erosion along the Kerala coast until 8:30 pm on May 29. Red and orange alerts have been issued for various coastal areas in Kerala. Special caution is advised in the following regions:
Red Alert (until 08:30 pm on 28/05/2025)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kappil to Pozhiyoor
Kollam: Alappad to Idava
Alappuzha: Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty
Ernakulam: Munambam to Maruvakkad
Thrissur: Athirappilly to Kodungallur
Malappuram: Kadalundi Nagar to Palapetti
Kasaragod: Kunchathur to Kottakunnu
Orange Alert
Kannur: Valapattanam to New Mahe
Kozhikode: Chombala to Ramanattukara
A red alert has also been issued for the coastal areas from Neerodi to Arogyapuram in Kanyakumari district. INCOIS has warned of potential sea erosion due to waves reaching heights of 3.5 to 3.8 meters until 8:30 pm on May 29. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to exercise extreme caution.
Safety Instructions for Fishermen:
1. Relocate from danger zones as directed by authorities due to potential rough seas. 2. Avoid taking small boats and vessels out to sea during this period. 3. Bringing fishing vessels ashore during the Kallakkadal phenomenon and high waves is as dangerous as taking them out. Avoid both during periods of strong waves. 4. Refrain from all beach-related activities, including tourism, until INCOIS withdraws the warning. 5. Securely moor fishing vessels (boats, canoes, etc.) in the harbor. Maintain a safe distance between vessels to prevent collisions. Ensure the safety of fishing equipment. 6. Avoid trips to the beach and sea-based recreational activities. 7. Exercise extra caution due to the potential for coastal erosion.
