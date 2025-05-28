403
King Charles Confirms Canada’s Independence
(MENAFN) King Charles inaugurated a new session of Canada’s parliament on Tuesday with a subtle yet pointed denunciation of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting the incorporation of Canada into the United States.
Though he avoided naming Trump directly, the monarch conveyed his opposition in a manner that was tactful but unmistakable, underscoring that Canada’s identity and autonomy would not be compromised.
In his remarks, King Charles declared, “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect.”
These comments served as a clear affirmation of Canada’s foundational principles in contrast to Trump’s provocative statements.
Towards the conclusion of his 27-minute Speech from the Throne, Charles reaffirmed national pride, stating, “The True North is indeed strong and free.”
This statement was met with enthusiastic and prolonged applause from members of parliament, senators, and attendees in the chamber.
This occasion marked only the third instance since Canada’s confederation in 1867 that a member of the royal family has delivered the Throne Speech.
King Charles followed the precedent set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who performed the role in both 1957 and 1977.
The speech is being viewed as potentially historic, coming at a time when Canada is striving to uphold its national independence amid recurring speculation from Trump about adding Canada as the 51st U.S. state.
The royal visit, along with the ceremonial reading, was intended to reinforce Canada’s stature as a sovereign country.
Although Trump has at times downplayed his annexation comments as humorous, Premier Mark Carney and other lawmakers have strongly criticized the rhetoric, maintaining that the threat should still be taken seriously.
