WTM London 2025 Set To Be The Largest In Event's 45-Year History

27 May 2025: WTM London 2025 is on track to become the largest and most influential edition in its 45-year history, driven by surging global demand in travel and the continued expansion of Excel London. Set for Tuesday 4 – Thursday 6 November, the event builds on 2024's success, which saw an 11% rise in qualified buyers and 34,000+ pre-scheduled meetings taking place.

The 2024 launch of the Capital Hall and Auditorium level at Excel London, marked a major capacity boost, welcoming more exhibitors and elevating the visitor experience. Now, with an additional 25,000 m2 being introduced in 2025-a 25% expansion of Excel, WTM London 2025 is poised to grow once more, with increased space, enhanced content, and deeper high-level engagement.

The expansion allows WTM London to introduce WTM Trend Fest – a brand-new cultural programme spotlighting immersive global experiences from across the globe. Expanding on the events commitment to leading travel trends, WTM Trend Fest offers exhibitors the chance to showcase activations on a new cultural stage. With themes spanning wellness, pop culture, gastronomy, sport, and adventure, opportunities include live performances, sponsorship, themed activations, and daily presentations.

Over 4,000 exhibitors took part in WTM London 2024-an 8% increase on 2023-spanning everything from destinations and experiences to transport, accommodation, and tech solutions. Early indicators suggest record-breaking growth for 2025. Continuing to elevate the exhibitor experience, WTM London will debut its live TV channel next year, WTM TV, designed to educate, engage, and connect audiences. With guaranteed visibility across the venue and online, WTM TV offers partners and attendees with a new level of insight and access to the show.

The event's influence continues to expand at the policy level, drawing over 50 Tourism Ministers in 2024-a 12% increase from the previous year. The 2025 Ministers' Summit at WTM, held in association with UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), will showcase its most impactful lineup to date. Organisers are already forecasting even greater participation in 2025.

The show this year will be led by newly appointed Event Director, Chris Carter-Chapman, who brings strong ambitions to work with industry partners and attendees to help further cement WTM London's position as the most influential travel event in the world.

Chris comments: 'Although we're still early in the planning and promotion cycle, all indicators suggest WTM London 2025 will be a landmark edition-already tracking significantly ahead of 2024. With the next phase of Excel London's expansion underway, we're unlocking unprecedented opportunities for exhibitors, content, and visitor experiences at a scale never seen before.'

'Our partnership with Excel London is central to WTM London's ability to grow and innovate, Together, we're creating a dynamic platform that reinforces the Capital's status as the epicentre of global travel and tourism dialogue.'

'WTM London is proud of its legacy - but we're firmly focused on the future,' Chris concluded. 'We're evolving faster than ever before to meet the expectations of a global audience, and 2025 will set a bold new benchmark for what this event can deliver.'

WTM London will yet again be working with their Conference Advisory Team who will help curate the shows market-leading Conference Programme. The panel compromises of:

· Uwern Jong, Experientialist®-in-Chief at OutThere

· Mark Frary, Author, Writer and Consultant

· Matthew Gardiner, Director of Travel Massive and Senior Vice President at FINN Partners

· Tina Charisma, Director and Founder of the Charisma Campaign

· Tina O'Dwyer, Founder & CEO of The Tourism Space

· Timothy O'Neil-Dunne, President at T2Impact LLC

Tracks for the WTM London 2025 conference programme will be announced later this month, ticketing to open later in June.