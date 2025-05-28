KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Announcement Of Q1 2025 Results And New Refinancing Package
Harvest amounted to 6,383 tonnes in Q1 2025 (3,986 tonnes)
Web cast will be at 09:00 (CEST)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on 28 May 2025 on the following link:
NEW REFINANCING PACKAGE
Further, Kaldvik has initiated a process to refinance the company through a new debt package and equity and has received confirmation of a new and improved bank financing package from its existing lenders.
In connection with the refinancing, it is a condition for the new financing that the company raises a net cash amount of approx. EUR 45 million in new equity. The company is in the process of launching such an equity raise, with strong backing from its majority shareholder, Austur Holding AS.
Attached is the presentation and report for Q1 2025, which also includes further information on the refinancing package. An updated company presentation has also been uploaded to the company's website
Kaldvik, 28 May 2025
Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086(mobile)
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS, on 28 May 2025 at 07:00 CEST.
