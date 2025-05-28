Carsgen's Satri-Cel Granted Priority Review By The NMPA

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announces that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Priority Review to satricabtagene autoleucel ("satri-cel", CT041)(an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against protein Claudin18.2), for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy.

About Satri-cel

Satri-cel is an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the protein Claudin18.2 that has the potential to be the first-in-class globally. Satri-cel targets the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive solid tumors with a primary focus on G/GEJA and pancreatic cancer (PC). Initiated trials include investigator-initiated trials (CT041-CG4006, NCT03874897), a confirmatory Phase II clinical trial for advanced G/GEJA in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473), a Phase Ib clinical trial for PC adjuvant therapy in China (CT041-ST-05, NCT05911217), an investigator-initiated trial for satri-cel be used as consolidation treatment following adjuvant therapy in patients with resected G/GEJA (CT041-CG4010, NCT06857786), and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic adenocarcinoma in North America (CT041-ST-02, NCT04404595). Satri-cel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the CDE of China's NMPA for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced G/GEJA in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy in March 2025. Satri-cel was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation by U.S. FDA for the treatment of advanced G/GEJA with Claudin18.2-positive tumors in January 2022. Satri-cel received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA in September 2020 for the treatment of G/GEJA.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen's mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, . No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.

